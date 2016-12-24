Dozens displaced in Christmas eve apartment fire

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga – Dozens of people were displaced Christmas eve morning during an apartment fire.
According to the American Red Cross, at least 40 units were damaged during a fire that began in a utility room at The Falls at Sandy Springs apartments on Roswell Road.
Red Cross volunteers are working to help those affected.
This story is developing.
