Dozens displaced in Duluth apartment fire

DULUTH, Ga – Two dozen people were displaced but no one was injured early Saturday morning in an apartment fire.

More than 40 Gwinnett firefighters battled the blaze at the Amber Trail Apartments on Old Norcross Road that broke out around 5:30 am.

According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in one of the buildings’ attics. A 911 caller heard one of the complex’s smoke alarms going off.

“This is a great example of the importance of have working smoke alarms,” said Gwinnett Deputy Fire Chief Charles Wells. “If the occupant had not heard the smoke alarm, the potential of injury or loss of life could have been significant.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the 22 adults and two children who were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

