Dr. Cedric Alexander (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images), Custom)

DEKALB COUNTY, GA - After 40 years in law enforcement, Public Safety Director Dr. Cedric Alexander will be leaving the DeKalb County Police Department.

He announced Wednesday that he would be leaving his position at the end of March.

Alexander started with DeKalb Co. Police in April 2013 as Police Chief and in February 2014, he was appointed Public Safety Director.

ANALYSIS | Two years since Ferguson: An extended conversation with Dr. Cedric Alexander

RELATED | Dekalb's Cedric Alexander, other community members discuss modern policing

RELATED | DeKalb's Alexander says Chicago job offer was revoked

Not only was he known for his transparent administration and integrity, Alexander also helped bring the department and community closer together.

He was also a member of the President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing that investigated the police shootings that took place in Tulsa and Charlotte last year.

RELATED | One-on-one with Dr. Cedric Alexander on Police Shootings

RELATED | Dr. Cedric Alexander weighs in on Charlotte shooting video

RELATED | Dr. Cedric Alexander on US Marshals and body cameras

Alexander had this to say about his departure from the department:

"After 40 years it's time for a break. I've worked very hard at bringing law enforcement and community closer together and I believe great strides have been made. There's always more to be done, but it's time to relax and spend some quality time with my aging mother before beginning the next chapter."

We wish Dr. Alexander the best in his future endeavors.

(© 2017 WXIA)