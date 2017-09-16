Drag Queen Story Time trend promotes diversity

ATLANTA, GA. -

It's a spin on story time happening right here in Atlanta.

"Drag Queen Story Time" features local drag queens reading to kids with the aim of promoting diversity.

The drag queens bring a healthy dose of humor and beauty.

The popular series has found a home at Posman Books Atlanta, delighting kids and parents alike with appearances by “Edie Cheezburger” and “Brent Star.”

“It lets us show beauty and diversity to our kids,” parent Kris Klatterbuck said. “It lets us have a fun experience with a drag queen, and who doesn’t love drag queens?”

For the queens, the young enthusiastic crowd can add to the fun.

‘This is a great opportunity for people to come and experience something fun and different, and a little weird,” Edie Cheezburger, who appeared as a reader on Saturday, said. “My favorite part is being able to come and entertain a much younger audience.”

Posman Books’ event manager Marc Stiles said the response has been positive.

“Iff it makes people happy, it it makes them laugh, if it spreads a love and diversity throughout the community then it's definitely worth doing,” Stiles said.

For some parents, the series presents a fun alternative.

“Princess story time is passé and other types of story times have come and gone,” Klatterbuck said. “Drag queen story time is fun because drag queens are all about fantasy and magic and transformation and confidence and beauty…these are all themes pick up and appreciate.”

Posman Books, independently owned, plans to continue the series through the fall. Meanwhile, Atlanta-Fulton Public Library is planning its own story hour at the Ponce De Leon branch featuring Miss Terry Cotta Sugarbaker.

The public library event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 3:00 p.m.