Driver booked and charged after I-30 chase

35-year-old Jose Luis Cano Olivas, the driver of an 18-wheeler, led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Interstate 30 in Arlington (Photo: Fort Worth Police, Custom)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Police say the driver of an 18-wheeler that led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Interstate 30 in Arlington.

Authorities identified the driver as 35-year-old Jose Luis Cano Olivas. It remains unclear what led him to drive erratically and lead police on the chase.





35-year-old Jose Luis Cano Olivas, the driver of an 18-wheeler, led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Interstate 30 in Arlington (Photo: Fort Worth Police, Custom)

The chase started in Fort Worth and ended when the semi crashed into a median around the Cooper Street exit.

We are backing up to take cover as SWAT attempts to make forced entry at this point. pic.twitter.com/x7jTeFPYWf — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2017

The pursuit began at about 12:30 p.m. after a traffic officer noticed a semi driving erratically and above the speed limit on eastbound Interstate 30 in the downtown area of Fort Worth, said Bradley Perez, a spokesman with Fort Worth police. When the officer attempted to pull the driver over, the vehicle continued down I-30 and hit multiple vehicles.

"As I was driving to the scene, my myself, I observed about five to six separate vehicles involved in an accident," Perez said.

Around the Cooper Street exit on I-30, the semi crashed into a vehicle and then into a median. Vanessa Harrison, a spokeswoman with Arlington police, said the second driver was able to kick out the window of his car and escape before his vehicle caught fire. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The burnt vehicle behind the semi, the driver was able to escape and get to the hospital. Unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/JaPYpfcD5e — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2017

Both Fort Worth and Arlington SWAT responded to the scene as a standoff with the semi driver ensued.

Perez said the behavior of the driver of the semi was described as "erratic" as SWAT crews monitored him before entering the truck.

"But he wasn't acting out against the officers or anything as such," Perez said. "And they were able to take him safely into custody."

"So I don't know if this driver was under the influence, whether it was a medical condition or if it was something else of that nature," Perez said. "Only time will tell."

While police originally reported that a female was inside the 18-wheeler, Harrison said after the driver's arrest that he was the lone occupant inside the semi.

"Based on witness information and observation, there was just confusion," she said.

Officials reopened both lanes of traffic shortly after 8 p.m. after shutting down roads during rush hour traffic Friday.

© 2017 WFAA-TV