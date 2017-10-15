Drone hobbyists have a responsibility to know the rules of the road

A DJI Phantom 4 Pro Quadcopter drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017, in Berlin, Germany. (Omer Messinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Omer Messinger, WXIA)

A Canadian transport minister said Sunday that a Skyjet commercial aircraft was struck by a drone while flying into Quebec City on Thursday.

"On October 12, 2017, a Skyjet flight was struck by a drone while inbound to Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec City," Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a statement released Sunday. "This is the first time a drone has hit a commercial aircraft in Canada and I am extremely relieved that the aircraft only sustained minor damage and was able to land safely."

With an increased number of drones being flown by enthusiasts and for commercial uses, governments have been drafting and implementing new regulations regarding their use -- especially in and near airports and areas where they may come into contact with commercial aircraft.

At this point, hobbyists do not have very stringent requirements placed on them by the Federal Aviation Administration for flying their drone. However, drone pilots -- even if flying as a hobby -- have to be aware of the rules of the road, so to speak.

Pilots flying for the fun of it -- at least for now -- do not have to register their drone. This regulation may change. Prior to this past spring, even hobbyists had to register their drones with the feds, paying a $5 fee every three years for an identification sticker. A federal appeals court said the FAA was a bit heavy-handed with that requirement and eliminated that for hobbyists.

There are still some basics to keep in mind while flying:

Hobbyists can only fly below 400 feet.

They have to keep their drones in eyesight.

They can't fly near other aircraft or near airports.

They cannot fly over groups of people.

They cannot fly over stadiums or sporting events.

They cannot fly while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They must be aware of airspace requirements.

There are web and mobile apps that can help with that last one -- AirMap is one of the most popular. It will let you know where you can fly and where you can't, around the United States. In addition, it has color-coded restriction zones and areas on the map to help guide you, plus links to federal rules and guidelines.

The bottom line is that drone pilots must be aware, at all times, of what they are doing so that they are flying safely.

