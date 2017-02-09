Drunk man sets Chinese fireworks shop on fire

Police in China arrested a drunk man who they said set a fireworks shop on fire in an incident last month. (NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

HANZHONG CITY, China (NBC) – State media reported Thursday that a drunk man set a fireworks shop on fire in northeast China in an incident last month.

The surveillance video footage from January 21 shows the reportedly intoxicated 45-year-old man buying a pack of fireworks from a local seller and then proceeding to light them at the store.

Shop staff are later seen fleeing the scene as the store's fireworks explode, all escaped the fire uninjured.

CCTV said police had already confiscated 259 fireworks and firecrackers from the man which he had stored illegally, later handing them over to the shop for “temporary storage.”

He had reportedly tried to recover the fireworks several times but failed.

