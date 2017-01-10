During recent briefing, intel chiefs told Trump that Russia targeted him, CNN reports

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses during a campaign event September 6, 2016 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Trump participated in a discussion with retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Russian spies may have acquired compromising information about President-elect Donald Trump, a new report by CNN Tuesday alleges.

CNN reports that, during a special briefing on Friday, leaders of the intelligence community gave the president-elect a two-page synopsis on "allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump."

CNN did not detail the allegations, saying they are being investigated.

"The FBI is investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are based primarily on information from Russian sources, but has not confirmed many essential details in the memos about Mr. Trump," CNN said in a report that cited "multiple U.S. officials with direct knowledge" of the information.

CNN said it reviewed a 35-page compilation of the memos. "The memos originated as opposition research, first commissioned by anti-Trump Republicans, and later by Democrats. At this point, CNN is not reporting on details of the memos, as it has not independently corroborated the specific allegations. But, in preparing this story, CNN has spoken to multiple high ranking intelligence, administration, congressional and law enforcement officials, as well as foreign officials and others in the private sector with direct knowledge of the memos."

Officials gave Trump the synopsis during a briefing on their report that Russia authorized the hackings of Democratic Party officials in a bid to undermine Clinton's campaign and promote Trump's bid.

Said the report: "One reason the nation's intelligence chiefs took the extraordinary step of including the synopsis in the briefing documents was to make the President-elect aware that such allegations involving him are circulating among intelligence agencies, senior members of Congress and other government officials in Washington, multiple sources tell CNN."

CNN also reported: "The two-page synopsis also included allegations that there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, according to two national security officials."

Then-Senate minority leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., angry over FBI statements about the email investigation of Clinton, referenced these allegations in an October letter to the bureau. It said in part, "it has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government — a foreign interest openly hostile to the United States."