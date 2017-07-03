Earthquake shakes NW Georgia

LAFEYETTE, Ga. -- It wasn't much, but an earthquake did lightly shake parts of northwest Georgia Sunday night.

The United States Geological Survey said a quake measuring a magnitude of 2.2 struck about 4 kilometers north of LaFayette, Ga. just before 10 p.m.

The earthquake's epicenter was near Highway 36 and Old Mineral Highway.

Last month, there were several reports of earthquakes in Georgia. A 3.2 quake rattled some nerves in Augusts on June 21, and then a day later a second quake measured a 2.1.

On June 11, a 2.5 magnitude quake was reported east of Macon, while yet another quake, this one measuring a 2.6, struck near the Georgia-Alabama line on June 2.

Quakes at this level on the Richter Scale are usually not felt except by a few people under "especially favorable conditions," according to the USGS.

