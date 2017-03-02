Ebola claim temporarily closes down Port Authority bus terminal in NY

Ebola strain (Photo: Photo: AP)

NEW YORK -- A portion of the Port Authority bus terminal in New York was closed amid an investigation into a man saying he might have the deadly Ebola virus.

NBC New York reports that the announcement lead to an investigation that closed the lower level of the north wing which includes gates 60 to 85. Police were been stationed outside the gates during the evening rush. However some access was restored by around 6 p.m.

PABT Lower Level North Wing has reopened to passengers. Passengers using Gates 60-64, check with your carrier prior to going to gate. — PortAuthBusTerminal (@PABusTerminal) March 2, 2017

The station reports that the shutdown was initiated after a man arriving from Detroit made the announcement. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital per fire officials speaking with NBC New York.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved