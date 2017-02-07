ECSO: 'We have a killer, he is in our midst'

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan addressed the media Monday after a home invasion in Beulah. Morgan said they believe triple murder suspect William Boyette is involved in the home invasion and shooting of a woman inside the home. Tony Giberson/tgibers

WXIA 12:51 PM. EST February 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories