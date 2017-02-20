11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi attended a career day event at Atlanta Public School’s Scott Elementary School. Here are her thoughts on the day.

Wow, the students were so excited to see the video camera, tripod and microphone. I have not volunteered for a career day event in a while so I didn’t know what to expect.

Maybe they’ll think journalism is interesting. Maybe they’ll be bored. It could go either way. But I was pleased to see their excitement for how broadcast journalism works.

I spoke in three classrooms and was welcomed with the same level of eagerness in each class.

Students got a chance to pretend to be a reporter, interview each other and their teachers.

I was surprised to learn how often they watch the news.

They asked questions like “Why is news important?” “Can I hold your microphone?” “Do you like your job?”

My answers? Local news is important you get to find out what’s going on in your community. Yes, you can hold the mic. And yes, I love my job!

I set up the camera to show them how we gather content and showed them the footage on my laptop.

I was so honored to introduce my career to them. Some students personally came up to me expressing interest for journalism. That made the event worthwhile for me.

