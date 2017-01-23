Atlanta school closures discussed at town hall meeting

WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – A large crowd was in attendance Monday night at a town hall meeting to hear plans for a round of proposed school closures.

Atlanta Public School Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen hosted the meeting at Maynard Jackson High School.

The plan calls for the closure of Whitefoord Elementary and a merger of Benteen and D.H. Stanton elementaries, as well as boundary changes for Toomer and Burgess-Peterson.

More meetings are planned at other schools to discuss the plans through early March.

(© 2017 WXIA)