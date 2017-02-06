School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Atlanta Public Schools announced Monday that it will partner with the David T. Howard High School Alumni Association and PUMA, and in turn, will receive a percentage of sales for school activities.

PUMA recently launched the rebranding of one of its first signature shoe lines from its “Puma Legacy Collection.”

“The Clyde”, worn by Walt “Clyde” Frazier, a National Basketball Association Hall of Famer and ’63 graduate of David T. Howard High School, was designed to honor his legacy in Atlanta.

Atlanta Public Schools and the David T. Howard High School Alumni Association will split a percentage of royalties from the sales. Funds are slated to be used for field trips and cultural experiences.

“David T. Howard High School and the David T. Howard Alumni Association are woven into the fabric of Atlanta. They are Atlanta,” APS Superintendent Meria J. Carstarphen said.

“PUMA, through its five-decade relationship with Walt “Clyde” Frazier, one of Howard’s and APS’ most accomplished and distinguished graduates, is inextricably linked to Atlanta as well. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” Carstarphen said.



