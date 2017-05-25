Beautifully eloquent seniors give moving graduation speeches

ATLANTA - Graduations are underway as thousands of teenagers put a period on 12 years of schooling. Leading scholars at Georgia high schools are giving moving and memorable graduation speeches.

Here are a few.

Parkview High School senior Roman Banks sang his graduation speech.



Banks, who has been performing in theater productions throughout high school, said he was inspired by a performance by Hamilton cast member Leslie Odom, Jr. Odom, who played Aaron Burr, sang a rendition of "Forever Young" by Bob Dylan at an Obama event in November and Banks said he knew right away that he wanted to sing it.

South Atlanta High School student Nykera Dixon gave an emotional address to the Class of 2017.

She said, "the chase for my dream will not stop, will not stagger, will not dry up and will not die."

Dixon is one of several students in the STAR Program of the Atlanta Public School System that is designed to recognize high school seniors who have the highest SAT score in their graduating class - among other things.

BEST Academy Valedictorian Dionte West gives passionate graduation speech about choices.

In case you missed it: The @BestAcademyHigh Valedictorian Dionte West gave an emotional speech about beating the odds! @ATLsuper pic.twitter.com/c4SeiiVsOu — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) May 24, 2017

"It's too late to smoke weed, skip school and think that's cool."

Booker T. Washington High School valedictorian Banjamin Leverette received $3M in scholarship.

His beliefs have carried him through! Congrats to @APSWashington Val Benjamin Leverette for receiving $3M in scholarships! #APSGrad17 pic.twitter.com/hUWm8GI9mN — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) May 25, 2017

"If you choose to become the dynamic duo that God wants to be with you, there are no limits to the goals you can accomplish."

