'Columbine 2.0' threat tracked to teen in Ohio

A social media post promised "Columbine 2.0."

HOUCHTON, Ga. -- Police worked through the night in Gwinnett County chasing leads after a social media post promised a school massacre. Investigators eventually tracked the threat to a teen in Ohio.

The post was shared with 11Alive by a girl identifying herself as a student at Mill Creek High School: "@11AliveNews @GwinnettSchools plz help."

The tweet included a screen grab of someone else's post.

It showed a photo of the top of a boy's head with the text, "lol I'm not coming to school tomorrow," crossed out and then the text, "Millcreek finna be columbine 2.0 don't come to school tomorrow."

It's followed by several emojis including guns, a purple devil, a man in a turban and money signs.

Twelve students and one teacher were killed in the Columbine High School massacre on April 20, 1999. Twenty-four additional people were injured. The two seniors behind the attack, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, committed suicide.

That same post promising a similar attack at Mill Creek High School on Tuesday was shared multiple times with school officials.

In a letter to parents, Mill Creek High School Principal Jason Lane said:

"Administrators and police have been working through the night following leads, and I want to assure you that your student's safety is our top priority, as it is every day."

Lane promised "appropriate disciplinary action. I know these types of situations can be unsettling and I want you to know that we will have additional police presence on campus today as a precaution."

Just after 1:00 on Tuesday afternoon, Lane sent another note saying they'd concluded their investigation. "We have confirmed the threat was made by a student who lives in Ohio, and I have personally spoken with the school officials in Ohio who have assured me they will handle the matter with the student in question," he said.

He thanked police, students, and parents for their help "in difficult situations like these."

