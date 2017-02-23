DeKalb Superintendent: Embattled employees quit after investigation

DeKalb County School Superintendent R. Stephen Green (Photo: WXIA)

Three DeKalb County School District employees have resigned after internal investigations regarding comments regarding immigrant students and whether or not they may face deportation.

According to Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green, the comments of the employees -- two teachers and a nurse -- were publicly available, and "negatively impacted the employees' effectiveness in their schools."

Green said the three received full due process of law and school board regulations after word of the comments came to light. After the investigation, the principals and regional superintendents of the three employees unanimously recommended termination of the employees.

Each of them was offered the opportunity to provide a rebuttal to the allegations and to challenge the recommendations of the supervisory chain.

All three of the employees voluntarily resigned their positions without being terminated.

A number of conservative blogs and other websites have said the employees were fired for their political views, which Green denied in a statement.

"A conservative news and opinion website and online news aggregator has falsely reported that DeKalb County School District employees have been fired for their political views. It is important to know that this outlet never contacted the District or me to discuss the facts."

Green went on to point out that as a public school system, the DeKalb County School District is required to educate every student who comes into their system, and that students must only provide proof of local residency, immunization records and proof of age.

"Not green cards or immigration status," Green said.

Free speech rights of employees are supported, he pointed out, but any actions by staff that interfere with the students' rights to learn would not be tolerated.

"We value all students, no matter their birth homes or heritages. We love them, and we respect what their presence here says about the goodness and generosity of America. Our diversity is our strength," Green said. "We will not tolerate any form of bullying or discrimination ... on or off district property ... that interferes with employees' ability to effectively perform their jobs or that interferes with learning and the rights of others."

