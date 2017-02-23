DeKalb Superintendent, family hit with death threats after story on conservative web site

DeKalb County School Superintendent R. Stephen Green (Photo: WXIA)

The DeKalb County School Superintendent says he and his family have been receiving death threats on the heels of a misleading story on a conservative opinion web site.

The website said Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green fired three school employees for supporting President Donald Trump. However, the employees were disciplined due to public comments by the employees -- two teachers and a nurse -- regarding immigrant students and their parents at a largely Hispanic high school, and indicating that those persons may face deportation.

According to Green, the comments of the employees -- two teachers and a nurse -- were publicly available, and "negatively impacted the employees' effectiveness in their schools."

Green said the three received full due process of law and school board regulations after word of the comments came to light. After the investigation, the principals and regional superintendents of the three employees unanimously recommended termination of the employees.

Each of them was offered the opportunity to provide a rebuttal to the allegations and to challenge the recommendations of the supervisory chain.

All three of the employees voluntarily resigned their positions without being terminated.

"Are you worried about these threats?" Green was asked by 11Alive's Ryan Kruger on Thursday.

"In a healthy way, I think I'm concerned," Green said. "It's cause for concern, certainly. It's a time for me to be mindful to take the proper precautions to protect me and my family."

In November, 11Alive News reported that the DeKalb County School District was investigation serious allegations regarding two teachers at Cross Keys High School, and their comments. About 86 percent of the student population at Cross Keys is Hispanic. An investigation revealed a school nurse also made similar comments.

The website World Net Daily posted a story two weeks ago indicating the teachers were fired for their support of Trump, though nowhere in the article were the school employees, the district or anyone else related to the case quoted directly.

"A conservative news and opinion website and online news aggregator has falsely reported that DeKalb County School District employees have been fired for their political views. It is important to know that this outlet never contacted the District or me to discuss the facts."

Green went on to point out that as a public school system, the DeKalb County School District is required to educate every student who comes into their system, and that students must only provide proof of local residency, immunization records and proof of age.

"Not green cards or immigration status," Green said.

Free speech rights of employees are supported, he pointed out, but any actions by staff that interfere with the students' rights to learn would not be tolerated.

"We value all students, no matter their birth homes or heritages. We love them, and we respect what their presence here says about the goodness and generosity of America. Our diversity is our strength," Green said. "We will not tolerate any form of bullying or discrimination ... on or off district property ... that interferes with employees' ability to effectively perform their jobs or that interferes with learning and the rights of others."

Green said there have been no threats directed at the school district. DeKalb Schools Police and the FBI have been notified and are investigating the threats.

