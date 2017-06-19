WXIA
Gender identity training dominates Fayette school board meeting

A packed crowd attended a county school board meeting on Monday night.

Jon Shirek, WXIA 10:18 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga – The Fayette County school board heard from a divided crowd Monday night on the issue of gender identity.

The uproar was over a training program recently given to Fayette County’s school nurses about gender identity.

The board room was overflowing with people who either condemned or praised what nurses will be telling children.

Many parents complained about the organization that provided the training to the school nurses, The Georgia Safe Schools Coalition, which says its goal is “to eliminate LGBTQ oppression in Georgia schools.”

As of now the board does not plan to expand the LGBTQ training to other school staff, but a spokesperson said school nurses will use their new training with students from now on, despite the controversy.

