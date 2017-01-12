Racially insensitve Facebook post leaves DeKalb school nurse in hot water

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A DeKalb County School nurse is in hot water after a racially insensitive comment she allegedly posted on Facebook.

The response attributed to Tish Domin, a school nurse at Cary Reynolds Elementary School, reads “Go back to Mexico!” under a Donald Trump inaugural post. Several teachers then anonymously forwarded the comment to news outlets.

According to the school’s website “over thirty countries are represented and forty different languages are spoken."

DeKalb County school officials told 11Alive News that they are investigating the matter.

"We take seriously any allegations of staff misconduct and, as we have done in the past, we will investigate and respond appropriately after the facts are known," school officials said. "The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priorities. As this matter is under investigation, it is a confidential personnel matter."

