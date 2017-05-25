Nykera Dixon addresses South Atlanta H.S. Class of 2017 Photo/Video credit: Atlanta Public Schools (Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA - Her motto is, "Stand for something, or you will fall for anything."

South Atlanta High School student Nykera Dixon gave an emotional address to the Class of 2017 Wednesday evening, "The chase for my dream will not stop, will not stagger, will not dry up and will not die."

She is one of several students in the STAR Program of the Atlanta Public School System that is designed to recognize high school seniors who have the highest SAT score in their graduating class - among other things.

Nykera has the highest score (96) on the ASVAB at her school, 1360 on the SAT, and scored four on the AP Macroeconomics test in the 10th grade.

"This dream would not be a reality if it were not for my incredible father and especially my wonderful mother who has stood in the gaps for me when I felt too weak to fight for my own dream," Dixon said.

The senior has received two full scholarships, over 13 college acceptances and a total of more than $319,000 in scholarships.

Dixon will attend Southern University in the Fall on a full scholarship. She plans to major in Sociology and minor in Education with hopes of becoming an Attorney or Special Needs Educator.

© 2017 WXIA-TV