Elderly woman dead after accident with school bus in Henry County

(Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm that an elderly woman is dead after an accident involving a school bus in Henry County.

Police spokesperson Mike Ireland confirmed the death and that the victim, a woman in her 70s, was in a passenger vehicle and not the bus itself.

Henry County School Officials also confirmed that the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hampton-Locust Grove Road at Wycliffe Drive - not far from Luella High School.

Four students were on the bus at the time and one driver - all of which were checked and released

