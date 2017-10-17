Elderly woman dead after accident with school bus in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm that an elderly woman is dead after an accident involving a school bus in Henry County.
Police spokesperson Mike Ireland confirmed the death and that the victim, a woman in her 70s, was in a passenger vehicle and not the bus itself.
Henry County School Officials also confirmed that the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hampton-Locust Grove Road at Wycliffe Drive - not far from Luella High School.
Four students were on the bus at the time and one driver - all of which were checked and released
