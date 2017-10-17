Elderly woman killed in accident with bus identified

(Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm that an elderly woman is dead after an accident involving a school bus in Henry County.

Police spokesperson Mike Ireland confirmed the death and that the victim, later identified as 78-year-old Maria T. Timen of Locust Grove, was in a Hyundai Sonata and not the bus itself.

Police said Timen was heading east on Hampton-Locust Grove Road just west of Wycliffe Drive when it crossed into the path of the school bus colliding head-on. Ireland said the accident killed her instantly.

Witnesses driving behind the victim said she left the right side of the road and then overcorrected into the path of the bus.

The school bus driver and one student complained of minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital. A total of four students were on the bus ranging in age from 14 to 17.

