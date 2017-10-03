'Enough is enough.' Josh Abbott Band guitarist changes stance on gun control

(L-R) Austin Davis, Caleb Keeter, Josh Abbott, Preston Wait, Edward Villanueva and James Hertless of the Josh Abbott Band attend the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards.(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Merritt, 2015 Getty Images)

After the tragedy that rattled Las Vegas on Sunday night, not only are the patrons and victims trying to cope with what they just endured, but the performers as well.

As many artists and other celebrities sent out their prayers and thoughts to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, one artist in particular made a memorable post on his Twitter feed.

Caleb Keeter, the lead guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, decided to announce he has changed his mind about gun control laws in this country.

Keeter performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and said he believes that there needs to be "gun control RIGHT. NOW."

He says:

"I've been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was. We actually have members of our crew with [Concealed Handgun Licenses], and legal firearms on the bus. They were useless. We couldn't touch them for fear police might think we were part of the massacre and shoot us. A small group (or one man) laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers desperately trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of fire power. Enough is enough. Writing my parents and the love of my life a goodbye last night and a living will because I felt like I wasn't going to live through the night was enough for me to realize that this is completely and totally out of hand. These rounds were just powerful enough that my crew guys just standing in close proximity of a victim shot by this f-ing coward received shrapnel wounds. We need gun control RIGHT. NOW. My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn't realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it. We are unbelievably fortunate to not be amount the number of victims killed or seriously wounded by this maniac."

The band's lead singer, Josh Abbott, did not directly address Keeter's comment on social media but posted this on the band's Facebook page:

"Everyone in our band and crew are safe. I (Josh) had just left and was in the Mandalay Bay on the 20th floor with my fiancee during the shooting just a few floors away. The band & crew were on the concert grounds and saw people get shot. Some of my crew members were hit with shrapnel, but not injured. We are deeply disturbed by this horrific act of violence and send our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. It was a long awful night but we are blessed to be alive and healthy. Hug your loved ones tight."

