ATLANTA - There’s a new 'Mrs.' in town and her name is Bambi. Thursday morning, the Love and Hip Hop reality star confirmed her marriage to on-again off-again rapper boyfriend, Scrappy. While chatting it up on the set of Sister Circle Live with Syleena Johnson and Quad Webb-Lunceford, the audience was quickly in for a surprise.

“I see all the glitter,” Johnson said to Bambi, referencing the glitter on her chest.

Bambi then replied, “Yes, this new trophy wife thing going on.” That's when audience members could be heard gasping in awe.

Syleena Johnson then pressed harder, asking if the marriage rumors were true.

Bambi then revealed some big news.

“Well, I guess. Listen. I can’t even hide it anymore. I’m married. I’m happy. We were just trying to do something on our own,” she said.

She also told the hosts that the two have only been married a month.

“And we weren’t trying to hide it,” said the reality star.

She says only her and Scrappy were involved, but they are planning a wedding for the entire family.

When asked if there were any hard feelings, Bambi said both families were genuinely happy for their new union.

Bambi also took time to discuss her relationship with the mother of Scrappy’s child, her modeling and budding acting career, and her booming new hair line.

Take a look at the video above to hear more details of what life is like as a newlywed.

