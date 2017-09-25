Film shot in Atlanta Make History, Stars Celebrate on Red Carpet

CREDIT: A Question of Faith

Atlanta was full of lights, cameras and action Monday night as the stars from the new film A Question of Faith held its Atlanta movie premiere inside of Atlantic Stations.

Filmed in and around Atlanta, the powerful film includes Facts of Life star Kim Fields, War Room star T.C. Stallings, Renee O’Connor of Xena: Warrior Princess, GregAlan Williams of Greenleaf, Donna Biscoe of Hidden Figures, and many more.

The movie invites the audience into the lives of three families who are suddenly struck by tragedy.

A pastor who has a difficult time balancing the church and commitments to his son, a single mother and business owner struggles with raising a free spirited teenager and a father who is the owner of a failing company but pushes his daughter toward a singing career for his own financial gain.

As each family member deals with their issues, their worlds start to intertwine. This leads to a chain of events which unknowingly brings the three families closer and closer together.

A Question of Faith is the first faith based film from an African American producer. Her name is Angela White. 11Alive caught up with her on the red carpet as she spoke about how it feels to be a trailblazer.

“It’s conflicting a little bit. It’s surprising in 2017 we are still having ‘the first’ anything for people of color but at the same time my ancestors made the way for me and I have to help pave the way for others.”

We also learned why the team chose to Atlanta to film.

“Atlanta is amazing. I was shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina and North Carolina changed their tax credit. So then we started coming over to Georgia. It’s the number one state in the country for production.”

White says she lives in Los Angeles but Atlanta has a great 'beat' and she took pleasure in being able to provide opportunities for others.

“It's amazing, especially with so many people of color who are many entrepreneurs. So I’m able to employ and help economically a lot of business owners and that’s important to me.”

The movie filmed all over Atlanta; from Turner Chapel AME Church in Marrietta to Auburn Avenue. Lead actress, Kim Fields also chimed in on why she feels the bustling city is quickly becoming more and more attractive to production teams.

“Atlanta is a really great place to film. And Georgia has been really aggressive. several different types of production benefits. I also just finished a TV series in Savannah, a British comedy called Living the Dream”

According to Georgia.org, Georgia’s Entertainment Industry Investment Act provides a 20 percent tax credit for companies that spend $500,000 or more on production and post-production in Georgia, either in a single production or on multiple projects.

The state grants an additional 10 percent tax credit if the finished project includes a promotional logo provided by the state. If a company has little or no Georgia tax liability, it can transfer or sell its tax credits.

A Question of Faith comes out Friday.

