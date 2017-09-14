Lady Gaga cancels performance days after Fibromyalgia announcement

Singer Lady Gaga performs during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

U.S. - Lady Gaga has just announced she will not be able to perform at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Brazil. The news comes just days after the singer/actress debuted her Netflix documentary Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday.

Thursday afternoon Lady Gaga took to Twitter to tell Brazil fans that she is devastated that shes not well enough to perform. She even said she would do anything for fans but she has to put herself first and take care of her body.

In the star's upcoming documentary, she plans to show fans the ups and downs of her chronic illness, Fibromyalgia. The musculoskeletal illness causes pain across the body.

She has had issues before but in Thursday’s tweet she revealed she has never had pain like this.

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

A more detailed tweet was also sent out stressing there was no way for the star to perform under her condition.

Two days before this incident Gaga admitted to not feeling well by tweeting “Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths.” She is now asking for her fans grace, understanding and says she will come back soon.

