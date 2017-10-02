Milk, corn, bamboo, pearl? Georgia fashion designer debuts unique, eco-friendly fall/winter line

ATLANTA - We all know what a fashion show looks like, but over the weekend the concept was taken to new heights. On Saturday, the clothing brand, Dai Moda and celebrity stylist, Sudanese Spence of sudiSTYLE, presented a line that was both unique and environment friendly; and the pieces were stunning.

The presentation was called the "Greenlight Project" and it wowed the audience with a stylish new fall collection made with certified organic cotton, bamboo and natural fibers using exclusively eco-friendly dyes.

The presentation highlighted Dai Moda's signature women's line and also introduced the launch of Dai Moda men's division.

Who knew sustainable fashion could look so good?

Not only are the pieces made of organic cotton, but some pieces are also made with fabrics made from milk, corn, soybean and pearl. All of these are materials you wouldn't think of while viewing the sustainable collection.

Dai Moda's main goal is to put less stress on the earth while providing another version of fashion that's more about spectacle, more about moving the needle in terms of silhouette, proportion, fabrication and making real clothes for real bodies.

The brand also pledges to design products that combine innovation, elegance and quality with respect to human rights.

Sudanese Spence is the Owner and CEO of Atlanta-based sudiSTYLE, LLC, is a premier fashion consulting company that collaborated with Dai Moda on the collection. Her client list is impressive, as it includes Angela Simmons, Jessica White, Nicole Alexander, Monyetta Shaw, and other celebrities, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders. Her fashion vision has also been seen on at Ebony Magazine's "Power 100," the Trumpet Awards, Detroit Automotive Gala, National Black Engineers (NSBE) - Golden Torch Awards, and the opening of the Smithsonian National African American Museum of History and Culture.

