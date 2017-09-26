New hair, who dis? Real Housewives star Porsha Williams opening salon in Atlanta

Photo credit: Bravo TV

Ladies! It looks like we are one step closer to achieving the perfect luscious locks. Real housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, is opening a one-stop shop salon and we are here for it! After all, her hair is always styled to profile.

She refers to herself as a "Cornbread-fed Georgia Peach," and by the looks of her new diet and upcoming business endeavors, the newly turned vegan will be eating lots of them.

Much of the world first met the ambitious Porsha Williams when she debuted on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. We quickly learned she is the granddaughter of Civil rights leader and philanthropist, Rev. Hosea Williams.

Williams has taken off since her debut, becoming an entertainment news personality and launching her own hair business. We caught up with the lovable lady recently at the Essence Magazine release party for fellow RHOA cast member, Kandi Burruss.

The two fell out on the last season of RHOA, so naturally 11Alive's entertainment reporter, Francesca Amiker, was there to ask what made her show up.

What made you show your support for Kandi tonight?

"What I hear from her very close friends is that this is something that she has always wanted. So, I'm just happy to be here and celebrate her and support her I think it's amazing when beautiful black entrepreneurs and bosses are out here being recognized. I think it's just a great thing."

Why do you think success is so popular in Atlanta?

"You know we’re in the south and a lot of people think, 'Oh they could be lazy.' But we're down here in the south and we get it going. We are movers and shakers and we prove that day in and day out."

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

"I look for inspiration from my mother. She is an entrepreneur and just a lot of powerful women around me. I try to have my circle surrounded by people who I want to be like. That keeps me going."

What advice do you have for anyone pursuing their dreams in the big… peach?

"Just don't let anyone knock you. If you are a dreamer, being a dreamer is a very good thing. Most people say I want to be a boss, own my own business, be an entrepreneur; well those people had a dream and they went for it. You have to believe it, claim it and achieve it."

We have to ask, What are you working on?

"Right now, I am working on a salon studio. So I am getting that together and it should be open within the next three months."

Oh! Does the salon have a name yet?

"Well, my online company is called gonakedhair.com so we are actually going to have a physical location where you can buy the hair, and the units from inside the studio space. We are going to have a lot of Atlanta stylist, make up artist, hairstylist, etc. get studios inside of the building and then you can come in there and it will be like a one-stop shop!"

You recently turned vegan and you refer to yourself as a "baby vegan." How has that journey been?

"I call myself a baby vegan because I've met so many vegans that have been doing this for like 15 or 30 years. For me, the biggest thing that has changed in my life is just confidence. If I can conquer and put my mind to changing my diet and do something that’s bettering my health and how I feel, it just makes me feel good all over."

On the carpet, Williams was also asked about the reality show that skyrocketed her career. She revealed that the show is in production for Season 10. We’ll be tuned in!

