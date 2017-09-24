Top 25 celebrity fashion moments at Kandi Burruss' Essence Magazine party!

This is Kandi Burruss’ first time being chosen to be on the cover of the magazine. To celebrate the achievement Burruss threw a launch party that was truly star studded. Among the guests were Nene Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Eva Pigford, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore Rasheeda Jones, LaTavia Roberson, Malaysia Pargo, Marlo Hampton, Bravo’s Derek J and many more.

Check out the fashions HERE: Top 25 celebrity fashion moments

From fifteen carat rings to thigh high python boots, celebrity friends of Kandi Burruss showed out on the red carpet for her first ever Essence Magazine release party.

Burruss' October issue of Essence is out now!

Francesca Amiker, Entertainment Reporter