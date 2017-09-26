Equifax CEO retires amid uncertainty over data breach
"There are those companies that have been breached and know it, and there are those companies who have been breached and don't know it," said Equifax CEO Richard Smith at a business breakfast in Athens, weeks before the massive data breach was made public
WXIA 6:24 PM. EDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Ex-Atlanta procurement officer pleads guilty to…Sep 26, 2017, 11:37 a.m.
-
Man determined to get U.S. flag back to ownerSep 26, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
-
The Drug Whisperer: How a single over-the-counter…Sep 24, 2017, 3:08 p.m.