Escaped inmates reportedly spotted in SC

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office, S.C. says it is investigating reports of a possible sighting of two dangerous escaped inmates on Thursday.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphus, two men matching the descriptions of two escapees wanted in the death of two corrections officers' were spotted in Switzerland, S.C. at a rest area near Interstate 95 mile marker 17 around lunch time.

A truck driver said that he saw two men wearing black shirts and camouflage pants who looked like they might be trying to steal vehicles. He said one of the men did have tattoos on his face. The men reportedly ran into the woods.

Authorities responded to the scene, but Malphus said that his crews had not yet been able to confirm the sighting.

Malphus said that in addition to the truck driver, a work crew also saw two men.

"We are asking citizens in this area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity," the sheriff's office said. "They are believed to be armed and dangerous and if sighted should not be approached. The report states that they were both wearing camouflage pants and black shirts. Multiple agencies are in the area in an attempt to confirm or dispel the sighting."





A statewide-turned-nationwide manhunt has been underway since Tuesday, when authorities say Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe who were being transported on a Georgia Department of Corrections bus filled with 33 prisoners, overpowered and killed two officers and fled. Veteran correctional officers Christopher Monica, 42, and Curtis Billue, 58, were killed near Eatonton, Ga., around 6:45 a.m. Dubose and Rowe then stole the Honda Civic of a man who happened upon the scene and fled. Hours later, authorities said the two broke into a home in Madison and stole clothes and food. Sometime that night, a white F-250 was stolen in the Seven Islands Road area of Morgan County. The vehicle is described as a 2008, two-door model with silver tool boxes on both side rails. The Georgia license plate is BCX5372. Switzerland, S.C. is about a three-hour drive east of Madison. 'The public is in grave danger' Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Thursday that the reward for information on the fugitives has been increased to $130,000. “This is the greatest effort, I’ve ever seen,” Sills said. “Our focus right now is to apprehend these two dangerous criminals.” If you see the truck or them, they are considered "armed and dangerous,” and you should call, 911 or 877-WANTED2 (926-8332).

RELATED: Escaped inmates have violent past

Photos from the scene

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM