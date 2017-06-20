Escaped inmates who sparked intense manhunt returning to Georgia

(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -- The inmates accused of killing two corrections officers and sparking a massive manhunt will be in a Georgia courtroom on Wednesday.

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe are scheduled to appear at the Putnam County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The two are accused of killing corrections officers Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue while being transported on a prison bus June 13. They then carjacked a passerby and fled.

For more than 48 hours, authorities from multiple agencies searched for the fugitives.

Police said Dubose and Rowe held an elderly couple hostage Thursday afternoon before stealing their Jeep. They were finally arrested after they laid down while an armed homeowner was backing out of his driveway.

In a Tennessee court on Friday, the two waived their extradition back to Georgia, where they'll face new charges related to the deaths of the correction officers.

At the time of his escape, Rowe was already serving a life sentence after a violent one-night crime spree in 2001. Dubose was serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of robbing an elderly homeless man.

