Escaped prisoners shoot, kill guards in Putnam Co.

The Georgia Dept. of Corrections released the following photos of two inmates accused of killing to guards during an escape Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The correctional officers killed in a Tuesday morning escape have been identified as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue.

UPDATE: Prisoners Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, overpowered two Georgia State Correctional Officers at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The attack happened as the officers were transporting them on a prison bus on Ga. Hwy. 16 between Eatonton and Sparta in Putnam County.

After taking the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols, one of the inmates shot and killed the two officers, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Escaped prisoners shot and killed two state prison guards in Putnam County early Tuesday.

It happened on Highway 16 near Ward's Chapel Road, according to Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.

The Putnam County Sheriff's office told our Atlanta station, WXIA-TV, that two prisoners being transported were able to overpower the guards on the bus before killing them and escaping.

So far there's no word on the whereabouts of the inmates.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching the area.

