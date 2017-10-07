Couple's photo shoot resonates across social media

TYLER, Texas -- When the owner of Wolf & Rose Photography from Tyler, Texas took on an assignment for Huffington Post, neither she nor the couple in the photos dreamed of the powerful message those pictures would send across the world of social media.

Stephanie and Arryn are the Overton, Texas couple featured in these stunning photos, and according to the woman behind the lens, Bria Terry, Stephanie said the shoot boosted her and Arryn's level of intimacy, giving them a newfound appreciation for one another.

This was before Bria posted the photos on her business Facebook page.

The photos, shot at an East Texas lake, quickly went viral as people applauded the message encased within these intimate shots.

The original post has reached over 68,000 people, has been shared over 85,000 times and has over 10,000 comments.

Watch the video above to hear more of the story from Bria Terry, the woman behind the lens.





© 2017 KYTX-TV