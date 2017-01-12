Family: Bullying lead to 14-year-old being undressed and shot

Police said they are concerned and investigating after finding a teen gunshot victim outside a vacant home in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA -- Family and friends say a teen who was found shot and stripped nearly naked in front of an abandoned house has been the victim of relentless bullying at school.

Police responded to a call around 8 p.m. of a gunshot in the 300 block of Fairburn Road NW Wednesday night. They arrived to find a 14-year-old boy, who 11Alive is choosing not to identify, laying in a wooded area in front of a vacant house with a gunshot wound to the torso. His father was there as well, by his side.

"For whatever reason, the child's pants were down around his ankles, his shirt was off. So we don't know what happened here," said Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard.

Photos | 14-year-old found shot, undressed in front of vacant home

Family members asked not to go on camera Thursday out of fears that the shooter lives in their neighborhood. They told 11Alive's Ryan Kruger the teen has been bullied constantly at his school.

Neighbors described the teen as well-mannered and quiet.

Family members say Wednesday evening, the teenager was running an errand when a neighbor heard a gunshot.

"The caller heard a gunshot, stepped outside their door and saw the child laying in the grass," he said.

RELATED | 14-year-old found shot, undressed in front of vacant house

The boy's father, who lives nearby, heard the shot and went running to assist, not knowing his son was the victim.

Police said because the father was not at the scene when the shooting happened, he was unable to provide any significant information.

Witnesses say they did see a suspect running away from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital breathing and conscious.

Atlanta police K-9's were canvassing the area looking for possible witnesses. No suspect has been identified at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)