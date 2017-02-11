Family demands surveillance video in APD shooting that left suspect dead

ATLANTA -- Friends and family of an Atlanta man killed by police are demanding for surveillance video to be released.

DeAundre Phillips was shot and killed last month at the Atlanta police annex off Donald Lee Hollowell when officers said he tried to run over a detective. The family believes their loved one’s name is being smeared and say they still haven't received an apology.

Family said they need transparency in this case and, on Saturday, demanded that the Atlanta Police Department release the surveillance video that likely shows the shooting. A few hundred people rallied behind that call to action.

On Jan. 26, 24-year-old Phillips allegedly came to the police annex with a friend to get some documents. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the case, two plain-clothes detectives approached Phillips, believing him to be suspicious. They said they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Authorities said Phillips got out of the car, then jumped back in and drove off while an Atlanta police detective was still partially stuck in the car. An officer fired and killed Phillips.

Since then, the family has said they haven't received the whole story.

“You all realize that you cannot beat the system, which you've been devoured by,” an angry protester shouted through a megaphone. “So don't keep hiding behind that white devil. Don't keep holding his secrets. Don't think you can beat him. Quit your job, reinvent yourself, save your community. Do you hear me?”

Atlanta police have said that Phillips was a known gang member. The GBI is still investigating this case.

