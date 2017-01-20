Family of child killed by dog may push for special legislation

ATLANTA -- Fulton County Animal Services hauled away a small pit bull in southwest Atlanta Friday morning.

"He's not the killer y'all," yelled the owner as he was leading him away. "He just got out of his cage."

This scene played out just feet from where 6-year-old Logan Braatz was killed in a deadly dog attack Tuesday morning.

Braatz was walking to the bus stop with 5-year-old Syari Sanders, who was gravely injured in the attack. They were with a group of other kids and a handful of adults. Braatz's family said the walk to the bus stop was treacherous.

Atlanta Public Schools told 11Alive, Friday, that they are in the process of moving the bus stop to a safer, and closer, location.

"God called him home," said Andie Brasley, Logan's uncle. "And it better not have been in vain because Logan deserved so much more."

Logan Braatz's family has hired child Injury attorneys Andrew Goldner and Josh Stein to fight for their cause.

On Friday, they mentioned the possibility of creating legislation, called "Logan's law," to prevent these kinds of attacks.

"Time and time again there are a handful of breeds that are wreaking this kind of havoc and destruction on communities," Golder said.

While not giving specifics, Goldner mentioned that pit bulls and other dogs deemed dangerous, could be given the same treatment as venomous snakes. Pet owners would need special permits.

The dog taken away Friday afternoon wasn't involved in the attack. But witnesses said they have seen it running loose in the neighborhood with the suspected dogs.

(© 2017 WXIA)