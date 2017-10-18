Family of fallen Georgia soldier confirms call from President, amid war of words

President Trump is in the midst of yet another political battle with a Democratic congresswoman from Florida and the family of a fallen soldier.

But as condolence calls go out to Gold Star families of fallen soldiers, it's devolved into a "he said, she said" political battle over the President's words.

Things began Monday, when the President said previous presidents had not reached out to all families of fallen soldiers. Former President Obama's cabinet members immediately fired back.

Things escalated Tuesday, after the President called the widow of a Florida soldier killed in Africa. Democratic Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said she was with Sgt. La David Johnson's widow when the President allegedly said "He knew what he signed up for" over the phone. The move was seen as disrespectful to both the congresswoman and the soldier's family, though the President denies that it was disrespectful.

"She was crying the whole time, and when she hung up the phone, she looked at me and said, 'He didn't even remember his name'," Wilson told Willie Geist on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. "He was almost like joking. He said well, 'I guess you knew' - something to the fact that - 'he knew what he was getting into when he signed up, but I guess it hurts anyway.'"

President Trump rebutted those statements, saying "I didn't say what that Congresswoman said. Didn't say it at all. I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a lovely woman."

Now, a war of words has broken out.

11Alive's Chris Hopper dug deeper into the story, and spoke to the family of one of the other soldiers from Georgia killed in that ambush.

Sgt. Dustin Wright was one of the four soldiers killed in that attack. His family told 11Alive they did receive a call from President Trump Tuesday night.

Wright's brother told 11Alive over the phone it was a 20-minute, private conversation between the President and his father. He said his father was able to say all he wanted to say, and at the end of the call, he felt good about it.

Brother of Sgt. Dustin Wright Georgia soldier killed in #NigerAmbush says his father spoke to President Trump last night. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/EeEjhngjse — Chris Hopper (@Chris11Alive) October 18, 2017

Brother says his father spoke to President for about 20 minutes. Said everything he wanted to. Was happy with it when it was over. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/JkEv0wEG8M — Chris Hopper (@Chris11Alive) October 18, 2017

But now, not only is there a controversy over these calls, questions are being raised about the deadly ambush in Africa. Senator John McCain reportedly said he does not think the White House is being upfront about the attack on the four soldiers in Africa. The Pentagon is now sending a team to Niger find out exactly what happened.

11Alive asked whether the debate over the President's calls to fallen soldier's families is distracting the nation from bigger issues. Nearly 70 percent said "Yes" while 30 percent said "No."

