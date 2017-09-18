Scout Schultz

ATLANTA - The family of 21-year-old Georgia Tech shooting victim Scout Schultz has hired attorney L. Chris Stewart to represent them. Stewart and the family will be holding a news conference Monday morning at 11 am to discuss the case.

Schultz was shot and killed outside an 8th Street dorm on the Georgia Tech campus Saturday night by a Georgia Tech police officer after officers responded to a 911 call about a person with a knife and gun.

After a confrontation during which Schultz was holding a knife and walking toward officers, one officer shot Schultz. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta where they later died.

Schultz was a fourth-year computer engineering student and president of Georgia Tech's Pride Alliance.

Stewart has already openly questioned why police didn't use non-lethal force to respond, and also wants to know if the officers who responded had any training to deal with mentally impaired subjects.

No one else was injured during the incident.

