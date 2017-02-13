Family: Officer had no reason to shoot dog

SENOIA, Ga. -- A local family is furious after a police officer shot and killed their dog on their own property.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 at property on Rockaway Road in Senoia.

Tommy Dotson said that her dog Simba, a 14-year-old German shepherd/Collie mix had gotten out of the backyard and was laying in a driveway. Someone walking by spotted the dog and called police.

“Someone walking on the golf course path saw him, called to him, proceeded to pet him,” Dotson said.

Dotson said the man called police because he was worried that Simba would follow him and then be hit by a car.

Police said that Simba was aggressive to the responding officer and tried to be bite him twice. In a long statement, the Senoia police chief wrote that when the officer tried to go to Dotson's door, Simba charged him and showed his teeth. That's when the officer fired twice, killing the dog.

Dotson said the police statement differed from what she had been told at the scene.

“I asked if the officer had been bitten, to which I was told no,” she said. “I asked if he tried to bite him, I was also told no to that.”

Dotson said her dog has never bitten anyone and that she’s never had a complaint about him being aggressive.

“He's a very good boy,” Dotson said. “He's a family member.”





Police said they have thoroughly reviewed the matter and that the officer has been cleared.

Dotson says it never should have happened in the first place.

“I think officers should have better training,” she said. “I think that they should know how to deal with these situations. And I don't think ever that just because it's an animal that their lives should be treated with less regard and value.”

Dotson said the Senoia Police Department has offered to have Simba cremated, but they refuse to sit down and have a conversation with her about what happened.

"The officer that discharged his weapon never made eye contact with me, has yet to speak one word to me, has yet to say he's sorry -- nothing," Dotson said.

Police said the official incident report for the shooting is not yet available.

