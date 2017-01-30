Family: Police shot Phillips 'for no reason'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Falcons arrive in Houston
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Former Georgia Gov. pays tribute to Eddie Long
-
SAG Awards take a political tone
-
Married in middle school: Florida girl a 'bride' at 13
-
Homegoing ceremony for Bishop Eddie Long
-
Falcons HC has experience facing Patriots in Super Bowl
-
Miss Universe 2017 crowned
-
Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down I-85 S in Gwinnett Co.
-
Protests form outside nation's airports
More Stories
-
GSP trooper fired after DUI arrestJan 30, 2017, 4:05 p.m.
-
Suspect arrested in Underground Atlanta murderJan 30, 2017, 5:08 p.m.
-
Mega-load shipment to cross state on I-20 overnight TuesdayJan 30, 2017, 5:05 p.m.