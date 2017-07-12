Fatal accident on I-16: What we know

Courtesy of Leon Jones

There’s a lot of information going around about the accident that happened Tuesday evening on I-16 westbound.

These are the facts of what we know from the Bibb Sheriff's Office and Coroner Leon Jones:

The accident happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, just west of Ocmulgee East Boulevard on I-16 and involved 8 vehicles.

Traffic was slowing down because of construction work on the interstate.

49-year-old Gerard Thompson of Palmetto, Georgia, was going west in a tractor-trailer on the interstate.

Thompson reportedly hit a pickup truck, which caused the truck to hit a smaller vehicle. All three of those vehicles caught on fire.

Three people are dead – two were pronounced dead at the scene, one died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Only two of those people were identified: 81-year-old Marjorie Jones, of Dublin, and 84-year-old Robert Day, of Vidalia. Both victims were connected to a Dublin church headed to a service in Macon. Jones was riding in a church bus involved in the accident, Day was driving separately.

Thompson is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, and is currently in the Bibb County Jail. He has not made his first appearance yet.

Gerard Thompson (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

What we don’t know and are working to find out:

The third victim’s name.

The conditions of all the other drivers and passengers in the multiple vehicles involved.

More detailed information on how the other vehicles became involved in the accident.

