Fatal fire breaks out in Cobb County on Sunday

Tim Darnell , WXIA 2:15 PM. EST January 08, 2017

COBB COUNTY, Ga -- Firefighters battled a blaze on Old Concord Road on Sunday, which has resulted in at least one fatality.

The fatality was confirmed to 11 Alive by a fire department spokesperson.

This story is developing.

