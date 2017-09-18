GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.-- Police are searching for the father of a 3-month-old child who died after suffering broken ribs and a brain bleed.

According to Gwinnett County Police, Charles Hamilton was caring for the girl while the child's mother was at a laundromat when the injuries occurred on Sept. 9.

Someone called 911 that afternoon to report that the child was having breathing problems. The child was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. The hospital staff said the child's injuries were inconsistent with her initial medical problems.

The baby, whose name is Adriana Hamilton, passed away on Sept. 13.

An autopsy determined that the child had significant head trauma.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants against Hamilton on charges of murder, cruelty to children and aggravated battery. He hasn't been seen since Sept. 12.

Hamilton is described as standing 5'6" and weighing around 155 pounds. His last known address was on Roswell Road in Atlanta. He may be driving a 2008 GMC Yukon with a license plate of TRINI3. The front license plate displays a flag of Trinidad.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

