FBI seeking videos, photos of Las Vegas shooting

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is following the social media trail of the tragic Las Vegas shooting, asking anyone with videos or photos to come forward.

A special plea from the agency is circulating social media Monday, calling for those who were present at Sunday's concert to save any digital files and call the tip line: 1-800-CALLFBI.

Agents can assist with uploading the digital evidence.

22,000 people were estimated to be in the crowd when the shooting began Sunday night. The gunman killed 58 people, while 500 others were injured.

Anyone with photos or videos can also upload their media using this FBI website dedicated to the Las Vegas shooting.

@FBILasVegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the 10/1/17 Las Vegas shooting to please call 1-800-CALLFBI (1800-225-5324) — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 2, 2017





© 2017 WXIA-TV