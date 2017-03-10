SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation believes there could be more victims of a man accused of holding women against their will in a million-dollar Sandy Springs home.

Police have charged Kenndric Roberts with more than a dozen charges, including false imprisonment and human trafficking, after they said they found eight women being held at a home on Strauss Lane.

Authorities were alerted to the situation after a woman called 911 and said that she had been threatened if she tried to leave the home.

“It's house of full of girls and...if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me," the caller told the dispatcher.

The woman told the operator that she met 33-year-old Roberts on a website called “Seeking Arrangements,” and that he forced her to have plastic surgery. She also said that Roberts made the women dance for money.

One victim's mother told 11Alive that Roberts had the women watched with cameras throughout the house. An AK-47 and a Glock .45 caliber handgun were recovered during the investigation, according to police.

On Friday, the FBI said that the initial investigation has revealed that many of the victims were brought in from out-of-state and that has led investigators to believe that there are more victims who they haven’t heard from.

Anyone with information on additional victims is asked to call 404-679-9000.

The FBI expected to provide more comments on the case later Friday. Download the 11Alive news app to get alerts on the latest news.

