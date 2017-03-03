Federal officials investigating possible data breach at KSU's elections systems

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Federal officials are working Kennesaw State University to determine if a data breach occurred at the school's Center for Election Systems.

According to a statement from KSU, the possible data breach involves records maintained by the Center for Elections Systems.

A criminal investigation is underway . The U.S. Attorney's Office is involved.

According to its website, the Center for Elections Systems was established at KSU in 2002. Its purpose is to support the Elections Division of the Secretary of State's office. The center is in charge of ensuring the integrity of voting systems in GEorgia and "maintains an arms-length working relationship with the Secretary of State and the vendor, ensuring both independence and objectivity in its work."

Stay with 11Alive for updates on this story.

(© 2017 WXIA)