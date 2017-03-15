Fiery explosion after Uber vehicle hits Seattle gas pump

Fiery gas station crash caught on surveillance video (Video capture) (Photo: WXIA)

SEATTLE (AP) — A gas pump burst into flames after being struck by a vehicle in Seattle - a fiery explosion that was caught on surveillance video.

KOMO reports the Monday night crash involved an Uber driver carrying a fare. The driver apparently tried to brake and lost control. A 40-year-old woman who was the passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the sport utility vehicle was evaluated at the scene for signs of impairment. He was taken to a hospital where a sample of his blood was taken after a warrant was obtained.

Uber spokesperson Tracey Breeden said the man has been removed as a driver for the service and the company is working with Seattle Police.

