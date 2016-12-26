Fill boxes with items for Goodwill; Amazon will pay shipping

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

Now that you've got all of those Amazon boxes left over from presents you ordered online, you can recycle them in a different way and clear out your clutter at the same time.

Thanks to a partnership between Amazon (AMZN) and Goodwill Industries, it's easier to donate to the charity.

Under the Give Back Box program, you can donate items you no longer want and ship them to Goodwill for free.

Just follow these three steps to participate:

1. Empty your old shipping box.

2. Fill the box with clothing, accessories and household goods you no longer want. Then print your free shipping label at GiveBackBox.com.

3. Drop your box off at UPS or the U.S. Postal Service. They'll deliver it to the nearest participating Goodwill location.

While Amazon is the largest online retailer, the company said donors don't have to use only their boxes to send items to Goodwill. Any box that conforms to UPS or Postal Service regulations will work, according to United Press International.

Donations go to your nearest participating Goodwill organization, according to Amazon.

Goodwill sells the donated goods at its stores across the USA, and the revenues help support employment placement, job training and other community-based services, according to Amazon.